Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,438 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,397. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $162.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

