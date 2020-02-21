Lincoln National Corp Acquires 228 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.06. The company had a trading volume of 49,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,147. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

