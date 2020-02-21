Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 307.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.48. 40,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

