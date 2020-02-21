Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,173 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 274,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 142,947 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,728,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NVS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 70,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,393. The stock has a market cap of $222.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

