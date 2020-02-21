Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

