Lincoln National Corp Sells 64,719 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,719 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 493,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 72,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,588. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

