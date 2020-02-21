Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.87. 99,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,522. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

