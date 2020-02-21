Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 21,088 Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMOP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 152,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP remained flat at $$42.54 during midday trading on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

