Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,894 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. 1,160,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

