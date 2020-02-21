Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 95,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,279. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $89.45 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60.

