Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,393 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.80. 2,088,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

