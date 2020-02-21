Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 80,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.