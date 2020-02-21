Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. 3,141,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,149. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

