Lincoln National Corp Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of Ship Finance International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the third quarter worth $146,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 29,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,822. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

