iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,035. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.01.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp
Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp
Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Diageo plc
Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Diageo plc
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 522 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 522 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF
Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp
Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report