iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,035. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.