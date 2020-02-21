Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,038 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $59.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,093.61. 2,934,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,042.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,962.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,825.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

