Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $14,745,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 90.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 433,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 206,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 104.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 38,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -174.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $91.65.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.