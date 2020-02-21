National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.31-5.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.67-$5.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.53. 6,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $90.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

