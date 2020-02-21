Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.56 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.56 EPS.

NYSE O traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. 84,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

