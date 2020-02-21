Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Realty Income updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.56 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.56 EPS.
NYSE O traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. 84,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.
The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.04%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
