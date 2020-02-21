Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 313,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 97,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $1,459,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,060. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.