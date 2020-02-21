Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 654,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Get Mosaic alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.