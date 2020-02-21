Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.90 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.52-3.80 EPS.

Shares of IRET traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,848. The stock has a market cap of $890.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

