Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Imax had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 22,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,064. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. Imax has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

