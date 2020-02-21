Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 38.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

IAG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,252,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iamgold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

