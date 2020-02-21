Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY20 guidance to $5.80-5.90 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-5.90 EPS.

GPC stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. 524,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,633. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

