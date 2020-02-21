Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Shares of ETR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. 148,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. Entergy has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
