Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. 148,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. Entergy has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

