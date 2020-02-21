Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.11. 148,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. Entergy has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Earnings History for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Health Investors Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
National Health Investors Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Realty Income Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS
Realty Income Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS
Magnachip Semiconductor Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS
Magnachip Semiconductor Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS
Mosaic Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Mosaic Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.90 EPS
Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.90 EPS
Imax Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS
Imax Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report