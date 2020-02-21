Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Origin Energy stock traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting A$7.83 ($5.55). The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,000. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of A$6.85 ($4.85) and a 12 month high of A$8.89 ($6.30). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Frank Calabria sold 50,000 shares of Origin Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.80 ($6.24), for a total transaction of A$440,000.00 ($312,056.74).

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

