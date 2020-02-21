Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.12 EPS.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.59.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

