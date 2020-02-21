Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.46.

In related news, insider Dale Elphinstone bought 3,481,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,810,152.76 ($1,283,796.28).

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. It operates through Drivetrain, Centre for Excellence in Rail Training (CERT), Convair Engineering (Convair), Total Momentum, and Gemco Rail segments. The Drivetrain segment offers engine and powertrain maintenance, repair, and overhaul; power generation design and construction; and technical support, professional engineering, and training services, as well as new components and parts.

