Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Retail Properties of America also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.08 EPS.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.58. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

