Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Retail Properties of America also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.08 EPS.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.58. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

