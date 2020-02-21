EBOS Group Ltd (ASX:EBO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.32

EBOS Group Ltd (ASX:EBO) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.318 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.51. EBOS Group has a twelve month low of A$18.50 ($13.12) and a twelve month high of A$24.50 ($17.38).

Get EBOS Group alerts:

In other news, insider Elizabeth(Liz) Coutts purchased 71,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$21.65 ($15.35) per share, with a total value of A$1,549,966.80 ($1,099,267.23).

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Animal Care. The company offers health logistics; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services for pharmacy industry; pharmacy management software; medication management solutions; and branding and signage solutions, marketing and promotions, ticketing program, individual store layouts and planograms, loyalty membership, and store performance benchmarking tools to pharmacies, as well as markets and sells health and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.