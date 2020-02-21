Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ET traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,352,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

