Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

MPL stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$2.91 ($2.06). 12,760,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.30. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43. Medibank Private has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.85) and a one year high of A$3.68 ($2.61).

In other news, insider Craig Drummond 867,432 shares of Medibank Private stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th.

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

