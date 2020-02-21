Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) Announces $0.21 Interim Dividend

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of ASX EVT traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$12.52 ($8.88). The stock had a trading volume of 32,024 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$13.24 and a 200-day moving average of A$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. Event Hospitality and Entertainment has a 12-month low of A$11.30 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of A$14.28 ($10.13).

About Event Hospitality and Entertainment

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment Australia, Entertainment New Zealand, Entertainment Germany, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments.

