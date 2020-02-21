Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) Announces $0.21 Interim Dividend

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
Shares of ASX EVT traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$12.52 ($8.88). The stock had a trading volume of 32,024 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$13.24 and a 200-day moving average of A$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. Event Hospitality and Entertainment has a 12-month low of A$11.30 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of A$14.28 ($10.13).
About Event Hospitality and Entertainment
