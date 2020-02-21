Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Shares of ASX ILU traded down A$0.49 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching A$9.54 ($6.77). The stock had a trading volume of 4,562,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. Iluka Resources has a one year low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a one year high of A$11.19 ($7.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$8.95.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
