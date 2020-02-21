Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Declares $0.08 Final Dividend

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of ASX ILU traded down A$0.49 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching A$9.54 ($6.77). The stock had a trading volume of 4,562,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. Iluka Resources has a one year low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a one year high of A$11.19 ($7.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$8.95.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

