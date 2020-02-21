Beacon Lighting Group Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BLX)

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Shares of BLX traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$1.06 ($0.75). 24,745 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $232.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.14. Beacon Lighting Group has a 52 week low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

