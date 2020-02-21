Beacon Lighting Group Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BLX)

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.
Shares of BLX traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$1.06 ($0.75). 24,745 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $232.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.12 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.14. Beacon Lighting Group has a 52 week low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile
