Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.05

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
Shares of PPT stock traded down A$2.47 ($1.75) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$44.80 ($31.77). The stock had a trading volume of 446,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$39.13. Perpetual has a 52-week low of A$33.59 ($23.82) and a 52-week high of A$44.99 ($31.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.
Perpetual Company Profile
