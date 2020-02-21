Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.05

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of PPT stock traded down A$2.47 ($1.75) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$44.80 ($31.77). The stock had a trading volume of 446,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$39.13. Perpetual has a 52-week low of A$33.59 ($23.82) and a 52-week high of A$44.99 ($31.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

