Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

