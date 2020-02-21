Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29.
In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.