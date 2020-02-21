Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.09-1.16 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

