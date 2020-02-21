Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 62,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

