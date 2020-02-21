PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PSC Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Shares of ASX PSI traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$3.15 ($2.23). 1,092 shares of the company traded hands. PSC Insurance Group has a 1 year low of A$2.40 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of A$3.32 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $829.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.89.

About PSC Insurance Group

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

