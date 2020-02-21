PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PSC Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Shares of ASX PSI traded down A$0.08 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting A$3.15 ($2.23). 1,092 shares of the company traded hands. PSC Insurance Group has a 1 year low of A$2.40 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of A$3.32 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $829.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.89.
About PSC Insurance Group
Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for PSC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.