Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Qantas Airways’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Shares of ASX QAN traded down A$0.16 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$6.51 ($4.62). 13,532,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,000. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of A$5.19 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of A$7.46 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of A$6.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

