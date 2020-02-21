Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ASX:PMC traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$1.52 ($1.07). 469,713 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $438.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1,515.00. Platinum Capital has a twelve month low of A$1.42 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of A$1.99 ($1.41). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.59.

About Platinum Capital

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

