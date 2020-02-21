Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Shares of ASX:PMC traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$1.52 ($1.07). 469,713 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $438.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1,515.00. Platinum Capital has a twelve month low of A$1.42 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of A$1.99 ($1.41). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.59.
About Platinum Capital
