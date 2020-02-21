Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Integral Diagnostics’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Shares of IDX traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$4.25 ($3.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,074 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Integral Diagnostics has a 52-week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of A$4.39 ($3.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.54. The firm has a market cap of $826.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

