Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Integral Diagnostics’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Shares of IDX traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$4.25 ($3.01). The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,074 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Integral Diagnostics has a 52-week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of A$4.39 ($3.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.54. The firm has a market cap of $826.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95.
About Integral Diagnostics
