NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.58. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities has a 1-year low of A$0.55 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of A$0.92 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.