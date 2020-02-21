NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.58. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities has a 1-year low of A$0.55 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of A$0.92 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.