Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

ASX:LLC traded up A$0.68 ($0.48) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$19.28 ($13.67). 4,715,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of A$11.82 ($8.38) and a twelve month high of A$19.95 ($14.15). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40.

About Lendlease Group

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

