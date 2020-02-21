Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ASX GCI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$2.05 ($1.45). 347,343 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.04 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.05. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of A$1.97 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

