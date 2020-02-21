Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ASX GCI traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$2.05 ($1.45). 347,343 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.04 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.05. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of A$1.97 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Dividend History for Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qantas Airways Limited Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share
Qantas Airways Limited Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share
Platinum Capital Limited Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend
Platinum Capital Limited Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend
Integral Diagnostics Ltd Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share
Integral Diagnostics Ltd Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01
Lendlease Group Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share
Lendlease Group Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report