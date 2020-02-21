Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of A$0.38 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of A$0.84 ($0.60).
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
