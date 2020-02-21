Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of A$0.38 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of A$0.84 ($0.60).

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

