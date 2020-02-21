NB Global Corporate Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NBI stock remained flat at $A$2.06 ($1.46) during trading on Friday. 403,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.07. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 12 month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Dividend History for NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI)

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Qantas Airways Limited Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share
Qantas Airways Limited Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share
Platinum Capital Limited Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend
Platinum Capital Limited Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend
Integral Diagnostics Ltd Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share
Integral Diagnostics Ltd Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01
Lendlease Group Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share
Lendlease Group Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report