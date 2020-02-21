NB Global Corporate Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NBI stock remained flat at $A$2.06 ($1.46) during trading on Friday. 403,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.07. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 12 month low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Corporate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.