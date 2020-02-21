Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Codan’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ASX CDA traded up A$0.56 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$8.49 ($6.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,089,109 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$6.14. Codan has a 1-year low of A$2.91 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of A$8.55 ($6.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.56.

In related news, insider Donald McGurk sold 29,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.02 ($4.98), for a total value of A$209,592.66 ($148,647.27).

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

